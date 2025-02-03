Chiles Is Golden in Sockers OT Win

February 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









Kraig Chiles of the San Diego Sockers scores the overtime-winning goal over the Tacoma Stars

(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young) Kraig Chiles of the San Diego Sockers scores the overtime-winning goal over the Tacoma Stars(San Diego Sockers, Credit: Ryan Young)

OCEANSIDE, CA - Kraig Chiles' golden goal at 3:25 of overtime lifted the San Diego Sockers (10-1-0, 28, 3rd) past the Tacoma Stars (2-7-3, 8, 10th) 4-3 before 2,796 at Frontwave Arena on Sunday night. San Diego has won 10 straight and is now 7-0-0 at Frontwave Arena with two wins coming in overtime.

Tacoma had the first chance to take the lead at 4:02 of the first quarter on a shootout attempt by Nick Perera, but Boris Pardo smothered his shot near the top of the area for the save. The shootout was awarded after Charlie Gonzalez's tripping penalty on a clear breakaway chance.

Tavoy Morgan continued his torrid goal-scoring pace with a shorthanded goal at 5:58 to give the Sockers a 1-0 lead. The team's leading goal scorer collected a long pass from Pardo inside the red line, then juggled the ball past two Stars defenders and deftly slid a shot between the legs of Tacoma goalkeeper Chris Toth.

The Stars equalized off a Sockers' mistake at 9:35 of the quarter. Luiz Morales attempted a chest pass back to Pardo just outside the area, but Tyler John intercepted the ball and flicked it over Pardo into the goal.

San Diego had their own shootout try by Kraig Chiles after a Tacoma handball penalty, but Toth came up big with two saves in the sequence. However, on the ensuing power play, Morgan, who has an eight-game point streak, tallied his brace when he slid into the ball near the end wall and redirected Chiles' deflected shot for the marker with 3:27 left. Chiles has a four-game point streak. The first period would end with San Diego up 2-1.

The Stars opened the second period with a counter-attack goal by Matt Braem at 1:32. Kyle Rivers earned the assist with a perfect cross-field pass that took three Sockers defenders out of the play. Tacoma took their first lead of the game at 6:23 on a John Wallascora goal inside the arc with the assist from Willie Spurr.

The third period featured end-to-end action with both teams having several solid chances but neither side could find the back of the net.

The Sockers used a beautiful combination play to tie the game at the 3:00 minute mark of the final quarter. Ruggles sent a ball deep off the right corner wall, which was then backheeled by Chiles to the on-rushing Morales who dribbled across the top of the arc and placed a shot to the back corner. San Diego continued to pepper the Tacoma goal, but Toth made several key saves and also had help from the woodwork on two occasions to keep the game at 3-3.

In overtime, Chiles one-timed a shot from the penalty spot past Toth for the golden goal to give San Diego the 4-3 win at 3:25. The play began in the back with a Mitchell Cardenas pass to Morales who dribbled through the midfield and perfectly placed a ball to Chiles for the game-winner. Chiles stated, "It feels good, I had a yellow card in the middle of the third and it cost me most of the period. Truthfully, it sparks me to life a little bit and makes me want to play harder when that happens. In the end, I had two assists and a game-winning goal, so a good night."

The Sockers head to the midwest for a two-match swing against Kansas City on Friday, February 7, 5:05pm, on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and St. Louis on Saturday, February 8, 4:05pm on MASLTV on YouTube. San Diego returns to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, February 16, 5:05pm to face the Chihuahua Savage on Teacher Appreciation Night. Individual, group, mini-plan, and $75 Family four-pack tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.