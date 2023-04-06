Blast from the Past: MoonDogs to Wear Throwback Jerseys on Sundays, Debuting New City Jerseys.

April 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs have announced that they will wear throwback Mankato Masher jerseys on Sunday home games during the 2023 season. These jerseys will be worn for the first time on Sunday, June 4th against the St. Cloud Rox.

The Masher jerseys will pay tribute to the original colors the team wore in dark green and white.

Debuting in 1999, the Mankato Mashers franchise took the field in those colors from 1999-2001, before the team's name and colors were changed after four seasons before the 2002 season.

The jerseys will be worn on four home dates, including the prior St. Cloud game, as well as July 9th vs. Willmar, July 23nd vs. the Minnesota Mud Puppies, and July 30th vs. La Crosse.

The MoonDogs also announce that they will debut a new city jersey this summer, much like the "City Connect" jerseys utilized in Major League Baseball.

The jerseys are of an orange color, with white pinstripes, and a script "Kato" on the chest of the jersey. The name "Kato" across the chest will pay tribute to a city nickname, shortened from the name Mankato. You can see these jerseys in action on opening day, which is May 29th against the Thunder Bay Border Cats at 6:35 p.m. Amongst other things, former Masher Curtis Granderson will throw out the first pitch, and have his #28 jerseys retired, the second in the franchise's history.

The new look will be rolled out on select dates at ISG Field, which is still to be determined. The Masher jerseys are presented by Rice Companies.

The 2023 Mankato MoonDog season is only two months away! For tickets, visit https://mankato-moondogs.nwltickets.com/Buy/Tickets

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.