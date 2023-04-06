2022 All-Star Returns to Wausau for 2023 Season

Wausau, Wisc. - Purple Ace Brent Widder is set to join the Woodchucks for the 2023 season after having a team-high batting average and making the All-Star Game in 2022.

Brent Widder was a standout player for the Wausau Woodchucks in the 2022 season, earning a spot on the NWL All-Star team. As an infielder, he posted an impressive .286 batting average with 44 hits, including 11 doubles and 2 home runs. He also tallied 20 RBIs and 30 runs scored, with a .389 on-base percentage and .785 OPS. Before the 2023 season, Widder was named a Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference. Through 27 games this season at Evansville, Brent is hitting .227 with 22 hits in 97 at-bats. He has recorded 2 doubles, 3 home runs, and 3 stolen bases while driving in 20 runs. His on-base percentage is .350 and his slugging percentage is .381. Widder has also scored 15 runs. Defensively, he has a fielding percentage of .959, while recording 22 putouts and 48 assists.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, Wisc. on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

