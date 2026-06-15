Blake Morgan Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs left-hander Blake Morgan was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week after his dominant outing versus Hickory on Friday night.

Morgan delivered seven shutout innings while fanning nine hitters, setting career highs in both categories. Throughout the evening, he allowed just two hits and faced three batters over the minimum. At one point, he retired 16 consecutive hitters in a row between the first and sixth innings.

He becomes the third RiverDogs arm to earn the award this year, joining Aidan Cremarosa and Trey Pooser. Caden Bodine was also honored by the league as April's Player of the Month earlier this season.

Since being promoted from the FCL Rays on May 27, Morgan has excelled in Charleston. Across three starts with the RiverDogs, he owns a 1.47 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 18.1 innings. Opponents are batting just .156 against him, and he has issued only three walks.

The Rays selected the Old Dominion product in the 19th round of the 2025 MLB Draft. The 2026 season marks Morgan's first year in professional baseball.

Morgan and the RiverDogs open a six-game road series against the Wilson Warbirds on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage available on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network at 6:50.







Carolina League Stories from June 15, 2026

Blake Morgan Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week - Charleston RiverDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.