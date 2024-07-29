BlackJacks Looking to Tune up for the Playoffs in Season Finale against Honey Badgers

July 29, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks (8-11) will be looking to build positive momentum towards the playoffs as they host the Brampton Honey Badgers (6-13) in their regular season finale Monday.

The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET from The Arena at TD Place, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, Courtside 1891 and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. The game will also be televised on Game+ in Canada and NLSE in the United States.

With the Montreal Alliance being given an automatic bye to Championship Weekend as the hosts, the BlackJacks and Honey Badgers spent most of their respective seasons battling with one another for that final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa was the team playing catch-up for the majority of the season, but a disastrous 0-5 run over Brampton's last five games as the BlackJacks managed a respectable 3-2 record over their last five ended up being the difference, costing Brampton a chance at a Championship Weekend run.

Over the course of the season, with names like Deng Adel, Isaiah Moore, Brandon Sampson, Tyrrel Tate and Lloyd Pandi on the roster, the BlackJacks have proven themselves to be a talented team this season that has sometimes relied too heavily upon those individual skills.

Due to injuries and commitments elsewhere, Ottawa's roster has been in a constant state of flux this season and that's, perhaps, led to a team without great cohesion on the floor at times, particularly on the defensive end.

Heading into Monday's game against Brampton, it will be imperative for Ottawa head coach James Derouin to get his team all on the same page as important preparation for his team's playoff encounter with the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Friday.

A win Monday would see the BlackJacks enter the playoffs victorious in three out of their last four games, something that would certainly feel a lot better than finishing their season with two straight losses.

For Brampton, however, handing Ottawa a season-ending loss would feel oh so sweet.

Not only would it be a great little bit of revenge to give the BlackJacks some bad mojo heading into the post-season, but it could also give Brampton head coach Sheldon Cassimy and his staff a boost of confidence heading into next season.

Given the reins to the Honey Badgers this season, Cassimy's had a roller-coaster ride of a rookie season as a CEBL head coach, and finishing the season with a victory and snapping a five-game slide would be a great feather in his cap as he prepares for next season.

Milestone watch

- Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi, of Ottawa, Ont., needs one rebound to reach 250 for his career, regular season only.

- Ottawa's Deng Adel needs two rebounds to reach 250 for his career, regular season and playoffs.

- Ottawa's Deng Adel needs nine assists to reach 200 for his career, regular season and playoffs.

- Brampton's LJ Thorpe needs 12 assists to reach 100 for his career, both regular season only and regular season and playoffs.

- Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi, of Ottawa, Ont., needs six steals to reach 100 for his career, regular season and playoffs.

2024 season series

Heading into Monday's game, the head-to-head record between the two sides is an even 1-1, but while Brampton was able to get the better of Ottawa near the beginning of the season, on May 26, the BlackJacks' July 10 victory proved to be the more impactful as it proved to be a key win in their pursuit of the Honey Badgers in the standings and was one of the five losses straight here at the end of the season that ultimately doomed Brampton.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.