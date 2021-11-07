Black Bears Squeeze out a Win

Binghamton NY: The Binghamton Black Bears were set for their home opener and the first game in the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in 609 days. After getting their home opener spoiled by Binghamton the night before, Delaware would look to return the favor.

The Black Bears came out hot feeding off the home crowd and striking early in period one. Kyle Stevens would score on a rebound that was banked in off his skate. Trevor Babin and the Thunder were looking for a check on the call on the ice, but the goal stood. The Bears would strike again just over a minute later, Kyle Powell tapped in a beautiful feed from Nikita Ivashkin. After two quick goals, Trevor Babin would settle into the game and keep Binghamton at bay for the rest of the first stopping 18 of 20. Adamo Asselin would strike on the power-play with a bank shot from behind the net cutting the lead to one after one.

The second period was action-packed and it was where we saw all the rest of our scoring. Noah Wild got the scoring going for Delaware in the second as he banged away a rebound on the doorstep. Binghamton answered at the 4:15 mark of the period with a Gavin Yates power-play goal. Nikita Ivashkin made it 4-2 with a goal just past the halfway mark of the period through traffic in front. The scoring continued with Ryan Marker scoring his 4th of the season to once again cut the lead to one. Ivashkin would restore the two-goal lead for Binghamton one minute later. Late in the second Dan Cangelosi once again got the lead down to just one goal. Delaware could not fine the equalizer and fell 5-4 at Binghamton. Delaware is back home this Friday Night November 12th 7:30 puck drop vs. Binghamton.

