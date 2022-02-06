Black Bears Fall Short to Prowlers, 7-6

PORT HURON - Emil Strom and Nikita Ivashkin scored twice for the Binghamton Black Bears in a 7-6 loss on Sunday afternoon to the Port Huron Prowlers.

Geno DeAngelo started the scoring 4:11 into the game for his 10th of the year. Nikita Ivashkin was hooked, and the puck went to DeAngelo who buried it into the back of the net by goaltender Joe Noonan. Ivashkin and Kyle Powell were given the assists and Binghamton took a 1-0 lead.

Port Huron tied the game 1-1 on the power play. Dalton Jay got his own rebound and sent a shot over the shoulder of Owen Liskiewicz for his 28th goal of the year. Assists were credited to Sam Marit and Alex Johnson and came 6:26 into the game.

Alex Johnson took a trailing pass from Stavros Soilis to give the Prowlers a 2-1 lead. Johnson's shot from the hash marks beat Liskiewicz on the left side for his 12th of the season from Soilis and Gino Mini at 10:44 of the first.

Port Huron took a two-goal lead at 11:35 of the first period. Mike Moroso and Evan Foley connected with great passing and Steven Fowler tapped in the puck on the side of the crease. the goal was Fowler's fourth of the year for a 3-1 lead.

With under a minute left in the opening period, Emil Strom pulled the Black Bears within one. Strom picked up a loose puck at the hash marks and swung a low shot into the net. The goal was Strom's fifth of the year from Colan Fitzgerald and Cam Yarwood and the Black Bears trailed 3-2 after one period.

Port Huron scored twice in the second to take a 5-2 lead. Zachary Fresura put in his ninth of the season at 8:34 of the second and Sam Marit tipped in his first of the year at 10:57 for the three-goal lead.

Nikita Ivashkin scored back-to-back goals to get the Black Bears within one. On the power play, Ivashkin took a pass from Josh Newberg and beat goaltender Joe Noonan for his 42nd of the year at 13:24 of the second. Cam Yarwood collected the other assist and Binghamton trailed 5-3.

From below the goal line, Ivashkin sent the puck into the net for his second of the period and 43rd of the year at 16:58. Newberg was awarded the only assist and Binghamton trailed 5-4 heading into the third period.

Tyler Gjurich tied the game 5-5 early in the third period. On the left wall, Kyle Powell fed a great pass to Gjurich, and he tapped in his 26th of the year just 1:12 into the third.

Isaiah Crawford gave Port Huron another lead at 6:10 of the third. The puck bounced around in front of the net and Crawford got the final touch to give the Prowlers a 6-5 lead.

Strom scored again to tie the game 6-6 with assists from Kyle Powell and Tyler Gjurich.

Alex Johnson put in the eventual game winner at 11:36 of the third period in the 7-6 victory.

