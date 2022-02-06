Prowlers Score Seven Goals to Break Four Game Skid

Port Huron - In the last of a three-game weekend series, the Black Bears were looking to finish off the weekend sweep, and the Prowlers were looking to snap a four-game skid. There has been at least a combined ten goals in every game played this season between these two teams. Two players who have done well when these teams play are Tyler Gjurich for the Black Bears and Dalton Jay for the Port Huron Prowlers.

As expected, there were plenty of goals in the first period as the Black Bears were able to get out to an early lead when Geno DeAngelo was able to put it into a wide-open net. That goal seemed to wake up the Prowlers because they would score the following three goals in the period. Dalton Jay scored the first Prowler goal, finding the back of the net for the 5th time this weekend and the 28th time on the season. The 2nd Prowler goal was started in the defensive end as Stavros Soilis was able to take the puck away from Nikita Ivashkin and start a two-on opportunity for the Prowlers. Soilis would drop the puck off for a trailing Alex Johnson, and he was able to get one past Liskiewicz. The last Prowler goal was a beautiful passing play which gave Steven Fowler an easy tap in goal. The Black Bears were able to get a goal in the final minute of the period to close the 1st at 3-2.

The goals continued to come in the 2nd period as the Prowlers, and Black Bears were each able to find the back of the net twice in the 2nd period. Zachary Fresura scored the first Prowler goal of the period on a beautiful give-and-go with Sam Marit. Then Marit was able to get his first goal of the season putting the Prowlers up 5-2. Then the league's leading goal scorer went to work when Nikita Ivashkin scored two goals in the 2nd period, bringing his season to 43.

The Prowlers were able to do just enough to snap their losing streak getting two goals in the third period to wind 7-6. The winning goal was scored by Alex Johnson 34 seconds after Binghamton tied it. With the win, the Prowlers snapped a four-game losing skid.

