Black Bears at the Alumni Charity Golf Tournament

June 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







Forward Corson Kealey and goaltender Will Johnston were on location last Friday as the Ottawa Black Bears partnered with the Ottawa Senators Alumni Foundation to raise funds for the First Assist and Soldier On charities. Hosted at Loch March Golf & Country Club, the Alumni Charity Golf Tournament featured an 18-hole tournament, lunch and dinner, raffle draws, live and silent auctions, and a Hot Stove hosted by emcee Liam Maguire.

"It's really exciting," Kealey said of the event. "Super pumped to be here at the Alumni Golf Tournament and see the support from the community and the Senators with our organization."

The Black Bears sponsored a hole of their own, putting a fun spin on the tournament. The Black Bears' hole was turned into a "Longest LAX" hole, in which participants were given a lacrosse stick and golf ball in a challenge to throw the ball the farthest.

Johnston voiced the team's excitement for the upcoming season, saying, "[We're] excited about playing in front of a new market here in Ottawa. We've got a big lacrosse community out here, and I think we're most excited for that. They're going to be the backbone of our fanbase for sure."

The Alumni Charity Golf Tournament presented by Bell proved to be a great success, providing a great time for participants and supporting an even better cause.

