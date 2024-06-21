Ottawa Black Bears Hire Brian Beisel as an Assistant Coach - Defence

June 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have hired Brian Beisel as an assistant coach - defence. Beisel was an assistant coach with the Calgary Roughnecks (NLL) for two seasons and is a defensive coach with the Brampton Excelsiors (MSL). As a player, Beisel spent 11 seasons as a defenceman in the NLL with Ontario, Toronto, Albany, San Jose, Arizona and Philadelphia. In 124 games he recorded 125 points (35 goals, 90 assists)

"After an exhaustive search, Brian was the clear choice to lead our defence" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "Brian has won at every level from playing to coaching. His coaching style, game preparedness, attention to detail and knowledge of the game is second to none. We are excited to welcome him to Ottawa."

"I am excited to be a part of this team moving forward as I think they are on the brink of something special" said Brian Beisel. "I would like to thank the organization for the opportunity and look forward to working with the entire team and staff to bring a championship to Ottawa."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.