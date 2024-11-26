Black (& Yellow) Friday Sale

November 26, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are kicking off the holiday shopping season with a buzz-worthy "Black (& Yellow)" Friday Sale! Fans of all ages can show their Stingers pride and save big with an exclusive 40% discount on all team merchandise at checkout. From cozy hoodies to hats and collectible gear, this is the perfect opportunity to grab the ultimate holiday gifts for Stingers supporters. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your favorite baseball fanatic, the Stingers Shop has something for everyone.

To take advantage of this exciting offer, simply use promo code STUNG at checkout.

Online Store:

https://bit.ly/StingersStore

But hurry- just like the Stingers' electrifying late-inning rallies, this deal won't last forever! The "Black (& Yellow)" Friday Sale is available starting Today, November 26, through Friday, December 6. Visit the official Willmar Stingers online store to snag your favorite team gear and celebrate the season in true Stingers style. Don't miss out on this limited-time sale to gear up!

If you have any questions regarding the deal, please contact the Willmar Stingers Ticket Office by calling (320) 222-2010 or emailing info@willmarstingers.com.

Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2025 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today.

The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

