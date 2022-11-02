Bisons Unveil Home Game Times for 2023 Season

The Bisons today released home game times for the 2023 season, with the Home Opener at Sahlen Field set for Tuesday, April 4 with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Worcester Red Sox. The Herd opens the season on March 31 in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Fans can find an updated and downloadable schedule on Bisons.com. 2023 Season Tickets, Ticket Packages and Group Party Areas will go on sale on Monday, November 7.

With the game times revealed, the Bisons are also announcing that this year's School Kids Day will be Thursday, June 1 with an 11:05 a.m. morning start against St. Paul. The 14th annual Star Wars Night at the Sahlen Field will be Saturday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m., also against the Saints. The 27th annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra returns to the eve of the holiday, Monday, July 3 with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch vs. the Red Sox.

Other Highlights of the Bisons 2023 Game Schedule include:

Matinee 1:05 p.m. first pitches for both Mother's Day (May 14) and Father's Day (June 18) at Sahlen Field.

13 Honda fridaynightbash!® games with evening first pitches of 6:05 p.m. (April, Sept. 8 & 22), 6:35 p.m. (May) and 7:05 p.m. (June-Sept. 1).

Six weekday matinee games on Wednesdays in April - August.

10 Family Fun Sundays with 1:05 p.m. starts and postgame Kids Run the Bases.

13 Weekends at Sahlen Field with 39 of 75 home games (52%) to be played on either a Friday, a Saturday or a Sunday.

A full 2023 promotional schedule is to be announced.

