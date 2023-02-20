Bisons Unveil 'Ewok Jerseys' for Star Wars Night on June 3

February 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Here's to our favorite little furry bipeds who finally get their day of recognition! The heroes from the Battle of Endor will be honored this year at the ballpark as the Bisons unveiled their custom-made EWOK JERSEY to be worn by team at Star Wars Night Episode XIV, Saturday, June 3rd, presented by Alfred State College. And in honor of this big, little announcement, the Bisons are holding a special flash sale where all Star Wars Family Packs purchased between February 20-26 will including 4 FREE Opening Day Tickets (a savings of over 50%!). PURCHASE MY STAR WARS PACK

Without the big-time contribution by these little giants, the Empire may have been able to complete their second death star project. But armed with their spears, slingshots, gliders and rocks... lots of rocks... the Ewok forces were able to distract the Empire's troopers long enough for the shield generator to be destroyed. The custom-made Ewok Jersey depicts this diminutive heroes emerging from their forest dwellings ready for battle. As is customary, the jerseys will be worn by the Bisons players during the game and then autographed by the players. Several of the jersey will be auctioned off before the event with others as part of a in-game raffle on Star Wars Night June 3rd, with proceeds to benefit Compass House.

Star Wars Family Packs are already the best deal for the must-attend event. Packs include 4 game tickets, 4 Sahlen's hot dogs, 4 soft drinks and 1 commemorative laser sword for only $93. And additional discounted tickets, foods and laser swords can be added to any pack for larger families. When you include the *4 FREE Opening Day Tickets *you get two marquee events at over 50% in savings!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.