Iowa Cubs Release 2023 Promotional Calendar

February 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - With Opening Day just around the corner, the Iowa Cubs have another calendar packed with family fun at Principal Park slated for 2023. All single-game Iowa Cubs tickets go on sale on March 1.

Fan-favorite weekly promotions that will be back in 2023 include Thursday Mug Club (Big Grove Brewery), Friday Fireworks (Mediacom), Saturday Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Sunday Kids Run the Bases (Blank Children's Hospital). On Tuesday's you can enjoy our "Twos-days" ticket offer, in which you get two reserved tickets, two pizza slices and two 16oz beers or 20oz soft drinks for $32.

Get a taste of Chicago with our new "Windy City Bundle" this year on all Wednesday games. This special ticket offer includes a reserved grandstand ticket, a Chicago Dog and an Over the Ivy beer or souvenir soda for just $23.

Visit the ballpark during the first homestand of the season for a chance to receive a 2023 Magnet Schedule sponsored by KCCI. Opening Weekend will be kicked off with a Food and Fireworks ticket offer Friday night. On Saturday there will be a special ticket offer including the opportunity to watch batting practice that day as well as a Fab $4 promotion. Come to Sunday's game for a chance to meet the team after the game.

Bobbleheads will make their return to Principal Park this year as part of a three-piece series featuring top prospects from the Chicago Cubs system. The first bobblehead giveaway will be Matt Mervis (No. 21 prospect) on June 17 followed by Caleb Kilian (14) on July 22 and Brennen Davis (2) on August 19. The three-piece series will form a photo of Principal Park in the background when placed together.

Dollar Dogs (Berkwood Farms) will also return for five dates - May 9, June 13, July 18 Aug. 1 and Sept. 5 - while our furry friends will take over Principal Park for Dog Days (ARL, Tito's, Downtown Doggy Daycare, Star 102.5, Premier Credit Union) on May 9, June 13 and Aug. 1.

For the fourth consecutive year, fans can also look forward to the I-Cubs wearing their Demonios de Des Moines (Principal, Prairie Meadows, Tito's, Barilla America, Atlantic Bottling Company) jerseys in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. Iowa will become the Demonios de Des Moines for five dates in 2023 - April 30, June 25 and Sept. 8-10 as part of a weekend celebration.

Other specialty jerseys you will see the I-Cubs don this year will be Jackie Robinson jerseys on April 15, retro Iowa Oaks jerseys on April 28 and July 20 as well as Iowa Caucuses jerseys on June 4 and June 14.

Iowa's Avengers themed jerseys will be worn on May 13 as part of Marvel Super Hero Night with special character appearances from Black Panther and Captain Marvel. These jerseys will be auctioned off and Iowa will wear new Marvel themed jerseys for their "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series night on July 8 and Super Hero Night on August 5. Hulk and Ant-man character appearances will be at Principal Park on July 8 while Spider-Man will make his character appearance at the August 5 game.

Iowa will have a special Holiday Firework show after their Fourth of July game with the annual citizenship ceremony taking place pre-game that Tuesday.

Other exciting promotions will be Outdoors Day (Iowa DNR) on April 29, where 500 vouchers for kids fishing poles will be given away. The fourth annual Pride Night (Prairie Meadows, Capital City Pride) is scheduled for June 2 and college basketball star Caitlin Clark is set to return to Principal Park on June 3.

Season tickets, Mini Plans and Flex Packs are all available now, as well as Group Packages for groups of 25 or more and Cubbie's Kids Club for children 13 years and younger. All single-game Iowa Cubs tickets go on sale on March 1. The Iowa Cubs are proud to continue our partnership with KCCI to feature each of our 75 home games with the first pitch scheduled to start on the 8's.

The Iowa Cubs open the 2023 season at Principal Park on Friday, March 31 before hitting the road for their first six-game series of the year starting on Tuesday, April 4 at St. Paul. For more information, visit www.iowacubs.com.

*All tickets and dates are subject to availability

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.