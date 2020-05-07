Bisons Mother's Day Sale Includes 25% OFF

May 7, 2020 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





Moms were already superheroes, but this year more than ever we need to show them how much we appreciate all they do for us!

Bisons.com is holding a very special Mother's Day Sale that not only includes a great discount on some awesome apparel that mom will love, but also something a little extra that can help you since you can't shop in person these days.

The Bisons.com Mother's Day Sale includes 25% OFF the entire women's selection with no promo codes needed. That includes, Tees, Pullovers, Fleeces, Caps, Scarfs and even Earrings. You might not be able to head to the ballpark these days, but you can still have a little of the ballpark sent to your home for Mom to enjoy.

Also, because we want you to stay home and stay safe, purchases of any ladies cap or ladies apparel will include a Free Personalized Buffalo Bisons Mother's Day E-Card sent to mom on your behalf! Just make sure to add the Mother's Day E-Card to your cart, enter your greeting and her e-mail address in the "Gift Message" section at check-out, then enter the coupon code MOM20 at check-out. (Limit one Ecard per purchase)

Get a great deal on a great gift and surprise your Mom with a special ECard greeting on Mother's Day... right now in the Bisons.com Online Shop.

Prior sales excluded. Sale ends 5/9/20 11:59pm ET. Our online fulfillment center is currently closed due to COVID-19 mandates. All physical products will be held until our online fulfillment center re-opens. This will be after Mother's Day. E-Cards will be e-mailed to recipients on Mother's Day at 10am ET. Thank you for your understanding and support!

