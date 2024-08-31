Bison Sign Forward Jackson Stewart

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison have announced on Thursday that they have signed Jackson Stewart to a standard player contract for the 2024-25 season. Stewart is the sixth signing in franchise history and the third forward.

Stewart, 20, joins the Bison from the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he played 97 games across two seasons. With the Attack, he scored 20 points and tallied 187 penalty minutes. Before that, he played 77 games for the Kingston Frontenacs also of the OHL.

The Campbellford, Ontario native is a left handed forward that was drafted 65th overall by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2020 OHL Priority Draft. He will make his professional debut with the Bison this season.

