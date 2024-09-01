Bison Mourn Loss of the Gaudreau Brothers

The Bison join the entire hockey community in mourning the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. We extend our deepest condolences to their family, friends, and all who have felt their positive impact on hockey.

Johnny Gaudreau was a seven-time NHL All-Star. His brother Matthew spent time in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers and Reading Royals. Both played for the Boston College Eagles hockey team.

The brothers passed away as the result of an accident on Thursday evening in New Jersey.

