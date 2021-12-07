Bismarck Larks Named a Best Employer in Sports

Front Office Sports selected the Bismarck Larks as one of the 30 best employers in sports for 2021 on Tuesday, December 7th!

According to Front Office Sports, the Best Employers in Sports Award presented by FEVO, established in 2019, recognizes organizations across the sports industry that are doing the best for their employees.

Whether it's great leadership, commitment to diversity and inclusion, employee wellbeing, or philanthropic/social endeavors, the Best Employers in Sports Award looks to recognize organizations that do right by their employees.

This year's list of winning companies represents the top 15% of all companies that participated in the survey.

The Larks joined the list for the first time in 2021 and joined organizations such as:

The National Football League's Denver Broncos

Collegiate summer baseball team and entertainment company, the Savannah Bananas (2x winner)

Digital media agency 4Front (3x winner)

