Field Manager Donnie Scott Returns to Madison Mallards

As the Madison Mallards begin preparations for the 2022 season, the organization is proud to announce their first coaching update of the 2022 season: Field Manager Donnie Scott is returning for his ninth season with the ball club in 2022.

"I'm thrilled to be returning for the 2022 season, because we have a good chance to bring back those awesome crowds and atmosphere that everyone remembers from years past," says Scott.

The Mallards in 2021 under Scott earned a Great Lakes East division title after finishing the second half winning 11 of their final 14 games, extending their streak of winning seasons to 12 straight.

Keeping the Mallards among the top of the Northwoods League is a standard Scott intends to continue: "The challenge every year of chasing a championship continues to burn, plus Warner Park and the Mallards make it an easy decision. I can't wait for next summer!"

The Northwoods League will release the 2022 schedule this fall, with the Mallards beginning play late next May.

