Bishop drives in lone run in shutout of A's

On the mound for the Giants, LHP Anthony Banda made his Sutter Health Park debut and pitched roughly five innings, totaling 65 pitches and allowing just three hits. In what must have been a strange sight for the attending fans, Banda was replaced by bullpen arms on multiple occasions only to then re-enter the game several more times throughout the remainder of the game.

LF Hunter Bishop singled home 3B Jason Krizan for the only run of Sunday's six-inning scrimmage.

Leadoff man CF Buddy Reed appeared in an Alternate Site game in Sacramento for the first time this year. The switch-hitting second-round pick out of the University of Florida was the player to be named later in the deal that sent Jurickson Profar to the San Diego Padres during the 2019-2020 offseason.

The clubs will play four more scrimmages throughout the month of April, with three more taking place at the Giants Alternate Training Site here at Sutter Health Park, and the rest at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, home to the Athletics Alternate Training Site. Next home game's first pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 28.

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park's capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com,by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.

