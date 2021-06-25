Biscuits Top Shuckers Twice: 12-1, 3-2

BILOXI, Mis. - The Biscuits (20-24) exploded for 10 runs on 10 hits in the top of the first inning and led the Biloxi Shuckers (15-30), 10-1, in the top of the third before rain suspended game two of a now five-game series on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Once the nine-inning game resumed on Friday, Biscuits righty Tobias Myers (3-3) took over for opener Cristofer Ogando, and dominated, going five shutout innings and allowing just one hit, no walks, and striking out eight en route to victory. The Biscuits tacked on two more runs in the sixth off Shuckers lefty Leo Crawford thanks to an RBI-double by Rene Pinto and a sac fly by Moises Gomez to make it a 12-1 game. Jack Labosky struck out five in two scoreless innings of relief and locked up the 11-run win.

Tommy Romero started the second seven-inning game of the day, and the right-hander looked sharp early, striking out a pair in a one-two-three first. Andy Otero allowed two singles to Garrett Whitley and Miles Mastrobuoni in the first, an then a double and a hit-by-pitch in the second, but got out of both jams unscathed.

Gabriel Garcia hit a one-out double off Romero in the second, and then Chad Spanberger sprayed a two-out single to right. Garcia tried to score from second on the base hit but Gomez threw a rocket to Biscuits' catcher Ford Proctor to nail Garcia to end the inning.

Whitley then led off the third inning with a mammoth blast to left to put the Biscuits up, 1-0. Later in the inning, Jonathan Aranda hammered a solo homer of his own to right-center to double that lead to 2-0.

Romero continued to pitch well and set a season-high with nine strikeouts. Romero exited in the sixth for Jordan Brink after allowing a couple baserunners, and the Shuckers came back to tie the game at two with a bases-loaded walk issued to Garcia and a Cam Devanney RBI-single.

The game then shifted to extra innings where the Biscuits got a sac bunt from Seaver Whalen and a sac fly from Jim Haley to reclaim the lead at 3-2 in the top of the eighth. Ivan Pelaez (3-4), who worked a scoreless seventh, was back on in the eighth, and kept the Shuckers off the board to seal the Biscuits' third series win of 2021.

RHP Adrian De Horta will make his Biscuits debut against the Shuckers on Saturday at 6:35 PM CT as Montgomery goes for their fourth-consecutive win.

