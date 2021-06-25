Homestand Highlights: June 29-July 4

Don't miss the ultimate Independence Day week at Blue Wahoos Stadium featuring the most fireworks shows we've ever done in a single week! Enjoy postgame fireworks on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as well as a Taste of Pensacola Tuesday and Mullets Thursday!

We'll also be accepting donations of school supplies at the ballpark throughout the month of July to benefit local schools!

Here's all the fun we've got planned for the week!

Taste of Pensacola Tuesday, Karate Night

Tuesday, June 29 - 6:35 PM

Probable Pitcher: Max Meyer

Each Taste of Pensacola Tuesday, fans can get a ticket to the Winn Dixie Party Deck, a 90-minute ballpark buffet, unlimited soda and water, and an exclusive Blue Wahoos hat for just $24!

Paw Patrol: The Movie Night & Bark in the Park w/ Fireworks

Wednesday, June 30 - 6:35 PM

Probable Pitcher: Edward Cabrera

Bring the kids out to the ballpark to celebrate the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Movie release! Watch the Blue Wahoos take the field in one-time-only Paw Patrol jerseys and enjoy post-game fireworks!

Plus, bring your furry friend to Bark in the Park presented by Camp Bow Wow! For just a $1 donation to charity, get a ticket for your dog and enjoy the game with your canine companion on the outfield berm!

Mullets Thursday & Thirsty Thursday

Thursday, July 1- 6:35 PM

Probable Pitcher: Jake Eder

The Blue Wahoos have doubled the fun on Thursdays! Every Thursday home game will feature Mullet ThursdayÂ as well as the fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday. The team will take the field as their alter ego the "Pensacola Mullets" each Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium with popular Thirsty Thursday drink specials returning including $2 draft beer and two-for-one 16 oz. domestic beer.

Giveaway Friday w/ Fireworks

Bruce Baldwin Community Bobblehead Giveaway

Friday, July 2 - 6:35 pm

Probable Pitcher: Jeff Lindgren

Be one of the first 2,000 fans in the ballpark to receive an exclusive Bruce Baldwin Community Bobblehead! Enjoy a fireworks spectacular over the bay after the game thanks to Covenant Care!

Fireworks Saturday

Saturday, July 3 - 6:05 PM

Probable Pitcher: Will Stewart

Enjoy a Fireworks Saturday fireworks show after the game thanks to Hancock Whitney!

4th of July w/ Fireworks

Sunday, July 4 - 4:05 PM

Probable Pitcher: Max Meyer

Spend the 4th of July watching America's Pastime at the ballpark! After the game, enjoy Kids Run The Bases and family toss in the outfield thanks to WKRG News 5 and Covenant Care, and then stick around at the ballpark to enjoy the annual Sertoma Club fireworks show!

