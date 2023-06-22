Biscuits Sweep Doubleheader Against Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. - After two-consecutive postponements on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Biscuits (34-31) were able to open the series with a sweep in the first of two scheduled doubleheaders against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (29-36) by scores of 5-3 and 3-2 on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Rocket City took the lead early in the first game after Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo-shot to right field in the second inning. It was the first run allowed in Cole Wilcox's (1-6) 13th start of the season, but the righty was able to settle down as the game progressed.

Ky Bush kept the Biscuits scoreless until the fourth inning when Austin Shenton fired a solo-shot of his own into the stands behind right field, tying the game at 1-1 and effectively ending the lefty's first start of the season for Rocket City.

The next inning saw Montgomery strike again in the form of a two-run homer from Ronny Simon to make the score 3-1, but the lead would be cut down to one run after Edgar Quero recorded an RBI-single on a groundball into centerfield.

Simon provided insurance runs in the seventh inning after recording another two-run shot, this time to the crowd behind left field. Livan Soto cut the lead down to two runs with a solo-homer in the next frame, but Rocket City could not capitalize as the Biscuits took Game 1 by a score of 5-3.

Montgomery recorded only four hits in the game with three being home runs, while Rocket City had six hits including two home runs. Simon is the fifth Biscuit this season to hit multiple home runs in a game and is the sixth to record four or more RBIs.

Wilcox earned his first win of the season and finished the day with only four hits and two runs allowed while recording six strikeouts in six innings pitched. Justin Sterner also earned his third save of the season, while Nathan Burns (0-1) recorded his first loss.

The second game featured a pitching duel between Biscuits pitcher Victor Muñoz (6-3) and Victor Mederos (3-4) for the Trash Pandas. Mederos recorded nine strikeouts and allowed only three hits in five innings pitched, but the solid start was marred in the third inning.

Junior Caminero crushed a three-run homer to right field and put Montgomery ahead 3-0, but a spectacular performance from Muñoz is what kept the butter and blue in control for most of the game.

The right-hander dominated with seven strikeouts and only one hit allowed over five innings pitched, greatly contributing to keeping the shutout alive going into the seventh inning.

Despite the effort, Rocket City found life in the final inning after Orlando Martinez recorded an RBI-single to make the score 3-1. Chris Gau took the mound in place of Franklin Dacosta and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly, but a strikeout for Tyler Payne ended the rally and sealed a sweep to open the series.

Muñoz earned the win and Gau earned the save, while Mederos recorded the loss despite a stellar performance. Montgomery has tied a season-high for the longest winning streak this season, taking six-straight games dating back to June 16 against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Biscuits and Trash Pandas will resume the series on Friday, June 23 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The projected pitching matchup pits Mason Montgomery (1-2) for the Biscuits against Brett Kerry (3-2) for the Trash Pandas.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, June 28 to open the second half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The six-game series will include a Tank Top Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, June 29; a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

