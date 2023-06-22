De Avila Shines in M-Braves' 6-1 Win Over Birmingham

Mississippi Braves' Luis De Avila in action

PEARL, MS - Luis De Avila pitched a season-high 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run, and the Mississippi Braves (33-32) topped the Birmingham Barons (22-44) 6-1 on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves are above .500 for the first time since April 13 and have won six of their last seven games.

The M-Braves scored a run in each of the first three innings. After Justin Dean reached third base on a hit and an error, Luke Waddell punched a base hit through the left side to make it 1-0 in the first. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Drew Campbell made it 3-0 after three innings. Waddell went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

In the seventh, the clubs exchanged runs. The M-Braves added two insurance runs in the eighth to make it 6-1. Dean knocked in a run on his second hit of the game, and Javier Valdes brought in another on a single.

The M-Braves gathered seven hits and 11 walks overall. The M-Braves drew eight walks in the first three innings.

De Avila pitched into the seventh inning before exiting the game with two runners on. The left-hander finished with one run off four hits and three walks with six strikeouts. De Avila is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in 22 1/3 innings over four starts in June.

LHP Hayden Harris came in for De Avila and forced a double play groundout to immediately retire the side. Harris finished with 1 2/3 scoreless innings. RHP Daysbel Hernandez pitched a scoreless ninth inning to end the game.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday at Trustmark Park. LHP Domingo Robles (5-4, 3.45) will pitch for Mississippi while RHP Matthew Thompson (1-8, 6.22) will start for Birmingham. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

