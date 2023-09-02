Biscuits Sweep Doubleheader Against Barons

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Biscuits (69-56) managed to clinch the series against the Birmingham Barons (46-79) after sweeping the doubleheader by scores of 1-0 and 4-2 on Saturday night at Regions Field.

Montgomery scored the first run of the day on an RBI-single from Tristan Peters, handing Mason Adams (0-1) his first earned run allowed at the Double-A level. On the flip side, Patrick Wicklander kept Birmingham under control despite giving up five walks and two hits over 4.2 innings pitched as the Biscuits took a 1-0 lead into the sixth.

Three runners reached base over the final two innings, but none would score as the Biscuits secured the victory in Game 1. Chris Gau (4-1) earned the win while Adams took the loss, with both sides combining for only eight hits in the contest.

The second half of the doubleheader featured more action with Sean Hunley (5-4) matching up against Jake Eder (2-4). The latter surrendered a two-run triple to Mason Auer during the opening inning as Montgomery jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

The Barons responded with their first run of the day in the next frame when Wilfred Veras hit into a double play, allowing Terrell Tatum to score and cut the lead in half.

Gionti Turner recorded an RBI-single in the fourth, but Birmingham responded with one of their own from Jason Matthews in the top of the fifth. Two innings later, Junior Caminero reached base on a fielder's choice and brought Peters in to make the score 4-2 going into the final frame.

Despite allowing a leadoff walk, Keyshawn Askew retired the next three batters to earn his first Double-A save and clinch the series with a 4-2 victory. Hunley earned the win after allowing three hits and a walk over five innings pitched, while Eder took the loss after surrendering three earned runs off five hits and five walks.

Despite failing to record a hit during Game 2, Caminero did reach base on two walks and the aforementioned fielder's choice to extend his on-base streak to 36 games. It is the longest streak by any player in the Southern League this season and is one game away from tying Evan Longoria for the second-longest streak in Biscuits history.

Kenny Piper also extended a streak tonight, as the catcher now possesses the third-longest hitting streak in the league at eight games.

The Biscuits and Barons will meet again for the final time this season on Sunday, September 2 with first pitch set for 4:00 PM CT. The featured pitching matchup pits Cole Wilcox (3-8) against Jonathan Cannon (1-2) for Birmingham.

