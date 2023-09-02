Barons Newcomer, Mason Adams, Deals in 1-0 Loss to Biscuits for Game 1 of Doubleheader

The Birmingham Barons RHP Mason Adams deals from the mound in the first innings of Double-A ball of his early career. Adams pitched 5.0 innings giving up five hits, one earned run, three walks and striking out four. The right-hander was assigned the loss; however, his efforts were not the root cause of the 1-0 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits.

In the loss, the Barons collected three hits on the seven-inning game. From the plate, Edgar Quero was the only Baron to collect anything other than a single. Quero finished the night 1-3 with a double, his 16th of the season. Other Barons with a hit in the ballgame were Bryan Ramos and Wilfred Veras.

From the mound, Adams collected four shutout innings, ending his outing with three of them. After Adams was relieved of his duties on the mound, the Barons did not allow a hit or a run and struck out a combined total of five between two pitchers. LHP Jonah Scolaro was the one to relieve Adams at the start of the sixth inning.

Scolaro pitched one inning for the Barons in which he lowered his ERA to 3.81 on the season. The left-hander finished the night with zero hits, zero runs, one walk and three strikeouts. Scolaro then handed the mound to RHP Tristan Stivors for the top of the seventh inning.

In the final half inning of the ballgame for the Barons hurlers, Stivors shut down the Biscuits offense in four batters. The righty finished the night with zero hits, zero runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

Birmingham dropped Game 1 of the doubleheader between Montgomery to go down 3-1 on the series. The Barons will look to keep the series alive in Game 2 with LHP Jake Eder taking the mound.

