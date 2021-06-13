Biscuits Fall to Barons in 11-Inning Marathon, 14-8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - In what was one of the longest games in Biscuits (16-19) history at four hours and 38 minutes, the Butter and Blue fell to the Birmingham Barons (22-13), 14-8 in 11 innings in Sunday's series finale at Riverwalk Stadium.

Easton McGee was making his third start of the season for the Biscuits, and the 6-foot 7-inch right-hander cruised through a clean first. After the Biscuits went three and out in the bottom of the first, the Barons struck first on an RBI-single by Ti'Quan Forbes to make it 1-0, Birmingham. Later in the inning, Gunnar Troutwine ripped an RBI-single to right as well, and doubled that lead to 2-0.

The Barons would add a couple more runs in the third courtesy of a Romy Gonzalez home run to right and a Mitch Roman RBI-fielder's choice, which made it 4-0. Gonzalez now has four home runs over his last three games.

The Biscuits would mount a comeback in the bottom of the fourth against Barons starter Jason Bilous, however, first with a mammoth three-run homer off the bat of Rene Pinto, and then with an RBI-single by Ford Proctor, which knotted things up at four. Alex Valverde then put together his most impressive outing of the year so far, going four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Jordan Brink came on in the eighth, and after allowing a one-out double to Roman, Forbes finally untied the game with an RBI-double to left to make it 5-4, Barons. Micker Adolfo padded the lead to 6-4 in the ninth with an RBI-double off Dalton Moats.

The Biscuits would come back to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth thanks to a double by Kaleo Johnson, who then scored on a couple of throwing errors, and Garrett Whitley's solo shot to left. Xavier Edwards then walked, and had a chance to come home with the winning run on a double by Jonathan Aranda, but was held up at third. The Biscuits couldn't cash in with runners at second and third and no outs, and so the game shifted to extra innings.

Both squads exchanged a run each in the 10th, but then in the 11th, the Barons scored seven to the Biscuits one and sealed one of the longest games time-wise in Riverwalk Stadium history.

