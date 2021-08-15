Biscuits Drop Finale to Wahoos, 4-2

August 15, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Biscuits (50-39) kept it close, but ultimately lost the series finale to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (45-45), 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Jeff Lindgren (4-8) started on the hill for the Blue Wahoos, and the right-hander worked a one-two-three top of the first, striking out Greg Jones. Alex Valverde (2-3) was making his fifth start for the Biscuits, and the righty matched Lindgren, retiring the Wahoos in order in the bottom of the first, ringing up a pair.

Lindgren sat the Biscuits down in order in the top of the second, tallying another strikeout. Valverde picked up his third strikeout in the bottom of the second, and then hit J.D. Orr with a pitch, before picking off the center fielder, who was caught stealing to end the inning.

The Biscuits had runners at the corners and nobody out in the top of the third, but could not cash in against Lindgren. The Wahoos would strike first against Valverde with a two-run ground rule double to left-center off the bat of Connor Justus that put Pensacola ahead, 2-0, in the bottom of the third. Valverde still struck out two in the inning to run his total on the afternoon to five.

Lindgren pitched a clean top of the fourth, and then Valverde struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth, running his total to a season-high eight. Lindgren then struck out the side in the top of the fifth to run his total on the afternoon to five. Valverde would record his season-high ninth and final strikeout of the game in the fifth, before being removed for Joel Peguero, who served up an RBI-double to Jerar Encarnacion that made it 3-0 Pensacola.

The Wahoos would add their fourth run on a Galli Cribbs Jr. bunt RBI-single, but Biscuits reliever Justin Sterner got JJ Bleday to ground into the inning-ending 4-6-3 double with the bases loaded in the sixth.

The Biscuits were one strike away from being shut out for the fourth time this season when Jonathan Aranda drilled a two-run home run to right-center field off Colton Hock in the ninth to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

After an off-day Monday, the second-place Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the first-place Mississippi Braves starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, on August 17 at 6:35 PM CT.

The rest of the first series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, August 18; Aviation Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 19; Princess Night - Celebrating Classic Movie Princesses on Friday, August 20; Outdoor Alabama Hunting & Fishing Night presented by Department of Conservation & Natural Resources with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 21; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, August 22.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.