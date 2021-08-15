Sunday, August 15 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 2:05 PM CT: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (53-36, 1st, AA-S South, +2.5) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (32-57), 4th, AA-S South, -21.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 2.08) vs. RHP Jesus Castillo (3-7, 5.52)

Game #90 | Home Game #48

TODAY'S GAME: Riding a club-record eight-game winning streak, the M-Braves conclude a six-game series at Trustmark Park against the Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) on Sunday afternoon. This is the 24th of 30 meetings between the clubs in 2021. The M-Braves lead the season series 12-11. The last meeting will be at MGM Park in Biloxi, August 31-September 5. The Shuckers lead the all-time series, 69-64, and are 33-31 in games played at Trustmark Park.

M-BRAVES WIN EIGHTH-STRAIGHT IN 4-0 SHUT OUT ON SATURDAY: The M-Braves matched a club record with their eighth straight win on Saturday night at Trustmark Park, shutting out Biloxi, 4-0. Bryce Elder (W, 7-1) won his seventh game in eight starts, going 6.0 shutout innings on three hits, no walks, nine strikeouts. Sean McLaughlin, Troy Bacon, and Brooks Wilson combined for the shutout. Wendell Rijo led the offense, finishing 3-for-4 with a homer, and three RBI.

EIGHT-GAME WINNING STREAK: The M-Braves matched a club record with eight straight wins from August 6-14. The previous eight-game winning streak was August 3-12, 2016 vs. Pensacola and Mobile. Over the current streak, the M-Braves have outscored their opponents 45-9 (+36), including four shutouts. The M-Braves have given up just 11 hits in the last four games.

- Over the streak, M-Braves starters have a 1.69 ERA, allowing just eight runs over 43.2 innings, 11 walks, 63 strikeouts.

FIRST PLACE CLUB: The M-Braves have held at least a share of first place in all by two day, since June 24. The top two records in the Double-A South, regardless of division, make the Championship Series.

13-GAME HITTING STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers saw his 13-game hitting streak end on Saturday, but is on a season-high 14-game on-base streak, batting .377 with five home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, five walks, and 15 runs scored.

- Langeliers is 26-for-58 in catching opposing base stealers, 45%. His 26 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 62 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (97, 2017) with 116 in 89 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 6th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 71 home runs on the road, and a record 45 at Trustmark Park. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 157 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have set a new M-Braves record with five players in double-digits for home runs: Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, Wendell Rijo has 13, and CJ Alexander has 10. With one more home run, Langeliers will become just the third M-Braves player to reach 20 homers in a single season, joining Ernesto Mejia (26, 2011), and Ryan Casteel (21, 2019).

TOPS IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 2nd in Double-A baseball, and 5th in MiLB, with a 3.57 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 59 home runs, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and the 8th fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.53 ERA, 3rd in Double-A baseball. The M-Braves still lead Double-A and rank T-4th with a .983 fielding percentage, 53 errors in 89 games.

49 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite an 8-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 49-28. The 49 wins are tops in Double-A over that time, and T-6th in MiLB.

RESPECT YOUR "ELDER(S)": RHP Bryce Elder is now T-1st in the Double-A South with seven wins, and has won seven of eight starts. Over 18 starts this year between Rome and Mississippi, the Texas product is 9-2 with a 2.94 ERA, 37 walks, 115 strikeouts, 1.13 WHIP, .210 AVG.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .328 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 RBI, and 20 runs scored in his last 35 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 38.0 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 15 hits, 3 ER, 11 walks, 72 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.5 K/9, 5-1, 0.71 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, .119 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

11 OF TOP-30 BRAVES PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com. Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers -HR (T-2nd, 19), Slugging (1st, .533), OPS (4th, .878), XBH (T-5th, 31), Total Bases (T-4th, 139), Hits (8th, 70), Runs (T-6th, 46), RBI (T-10th, 42)

Justin Dean - SB (1st, 23), Runs (T-10th, 43), 3B (T-9th, 3), Walks (T-11th, 35)

Drew Lugbauer - OBP (8th, .355), OPS (8th, .834), HR (8th, 14), Slugging (10th, .479)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-4th, 45), HR (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (8th, 78.1), BAA (5th, .238), T-7th in starts (15), WHIP (5th, 1.24), ERA (4th, 3.56)

Bryce Elder - Wins (T-1st, 7), Complete Games (T-1st, 1)

