Winning Streak Snapped in Sunday's 11-3 Loss to Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers won their first game of the series on Sunday, 11-3, ending the Mississippi Braves' eight-game winning streak. The Shuckers had 16 hits, totaling more than their previous four games combined. Braden Shewmake doubled, homered, and drove in two of Mississippi's three runs.

The M-Braves took five out of six in the series and hit the road to Montgomery on Tuesday with a 2.5 game lead in the Double-A South standings.Â

The Shuckers (33-55) struck first in the top of the first inning. David Hamilton began the game with a double down the right-field line, stole third base, and scored on a single by David Fry. Alexander Palma then walked, and Chad Spanberger followed with an RBI single to plate Fry. Palma scored a couple of batters later on an RBI single by Luis Castro to give the Shuckers a 3-0 lead.

Shewmake responded in the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run to right field that landed on top of the Farm Bureau Grill to cut the lead to 3-1.

The M-Braves (53-37) tied the game in the bottom of the third inning courtesy of a few extra-base hits. C.J. Alexander started the rally with his second triple of the year to right-centerfield. Then, after an unlucky line out by Justin Dean, Trey Harris and Shewmake had back-to-back RBI doubles to tie the game at 3-3.

The Shuckers added a run in the top of the fourth inning with a small two-out rally. Ryan Aguilar singled and stole second base. Then, Cam Devanney plated Aguilar with an RBI single to right field to retake the lead 4-3.

Hayden Deal relieved M-Braves starter Freddy Tarnok after four innings of work. Tarnok finished with 4.0 innings, six hits, two walks, five strikeouts, and four earned runs in his fifth Mississippi start.

The Shuckers also made a pitching change in the fifth inning. J.T. Hintzen (W, 4-1) started the bottom of the fifth inning in relief of Jesus Castillo. Castillo finished with 4.0 innings, four hits, two strikeouts, and three earned runs.

The Shuckers extended their lead with a four-run Spanberger was hit by a pitch to begin the top of the sixth inning. Ole Miss product Thomas Dillard then recorded his first Double-A hit with a single to centerfield. The Shuckers loaded the bases after a Castro single. Spanberger scored after Aguilar grounded into a double play. Dillard then came across to score on a single by Devanney. Hamilton hit an RBI triple to plate the third run of the inning. Will Latchum replaced Deal with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. Deal finished with 1.2 innings, five hits, and four earned runs. Mitch Longo drove in the inning's final run on an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-3.

The Shuckers were not satisfied as they added on in the top of the seventh inning. Palma led off the inning with a single up the middle. After a Spanberger strikeout, Dillard and Castro recorded back-to-back walks. A couple of batters later, Devanney plated two on an RBI single to push the lead to 10-3.

The Shuckers added a run in the top of the eighth inning. Longo started the inning with a single, and Fry followed with a walk. After two straight outs, Dillard plated a run with his second career Double-A hit to extend the lead to 11-3.

Shea Langeliers extended his on-base streak to 15 games with a walk in the bottom of the sixth inning. Of Biloxi's 16 hits on Sunday, 14 were singles.

The M-Braves open a pivotal series in Montgomery on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 4.09) starts for the M-Braves against LHP Brendan McKay (0-2, 20.25). The first pitch is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for their penultimate homestand of the season, August 24-29, vs. Pensacola. The homestand features Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Thirsty Thursday, a Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Fireworks, and Family Fun Day. For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

