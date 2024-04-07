Biscuits Bring Home First Win of 2024 in 12-Inning Battle against Shuckers

April 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Brendan McKay

BILOXI, MS - In a grueling 12-inning battle, the Montgomery Biscuits (1-2) came to life to secure their first win of the season, 3-1, against the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon at Shuckers Ballpark. Neither team scored in the first 11 innings.

Nine different pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and no earned runs in the win. Biscuits pitchers have allowed one earned run in the last 20 innings.

Brendan McKay made his first regular season appearance in 593 days. He last pitched on August 24, 2022 for Triple-A Durham. The 28-year-old tossed three scoreless innings and threw 37 pitches.

The Biscuits trotted eight arms out of the bullpen to cover the final nine innings of the game. Antonio Jimenez earned the win with a pair of scoreless innings in the 10th and 11th innings. With the designated runner starting on second base as the winning run, Jimenez was forced to pitch under pressure during both innings. Alfredo Zarraga picked up the save with the final three outs in the 12th inning.

The Biscuits put two runners on in the fourth before a 1-4-5 double play ended the inning. The Shuckers retired the next 15 Montgomery batters. In the eighth, Biloxi loaded the bases with one out. Antonio Menendez forced a pop out and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

After 11 scoreless innings, Nick Schnell doubled off the right-field wall to bring in the first run of the game. Bob Seymour added a two-run single to make it 3-0 in the 12th.

Zarraga allowed the designated runner to score but struck out a pair and forced a groundout to secure the first win of the season.

2024 marks 20 Years of Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium. Opening Night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT on April 9 to kickoff a six-game homestand against the Pensacole Blue Wahoos (Double-A Affiliate, Miami Marlins).

