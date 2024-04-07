Blue Wahoos' Victory Sunday Completes Sweep of M-Braves in Opening Series

April 7, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves pitcher Jake McSteen

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos finished off a three-game sweep of the Mississippi Braves on Sunday with a 9-1 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The M-Braves begin the season 0-3 for the first time since 2021 when the club opened the year 0-4. That club went on to win the league championship. The M-Braves head home and will enjoy an off day Monday before Opening Day at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm against Biloxi.

Hurston Waldrep struggled through his first start of the year on Sunday. The 2023 first-rounder and Braves No. 2 overall prospect gave up seven runs on 11 hits over 2.2 innings, striking out four and walking one. In the first inning, Waldrep had a scary moment when Paul McIntosh sent a 110 mph line drive off of Waldrep's glove hand. The 22-year-old threw a career-high 79 pitches, giving up a pair of home runs in the outing.

After striking out the first batter at the bottom of the first, Waldrep gave up four straight hits, including a three-run home run by Sean Roby. On the home run, Roby passed Jacob Berry, thus turning a three-run homer into a two-run shot to make it 3-0. Pensacola tacked on two more runs in the second inning on RBI singles from Berry and Roby to go up 5-0.

Cody Milligan finally got Mississippi on the board in the top of the third inning on a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Bryson Horne. Milligan has four RBIs to start the session in the first three games.

Diego Infante led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to right. Morissette singled and stole second base, scoring on an RBI single by Harrison Spohn to make it 7-1.

Jake McSteen pitched well out of the bullpen Sunday, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one. Parker Dunshee gave up an unearned run in the sixth inning, and Peyton Williams walked two in the eighth, surrendering another to make it 9-1.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. and Cal Conley extended their hit streaks to the season's first three games, while Keshawn Ogans went 2-for-4 from the cleanup.

After starting the season 0-3, the M-Braves come home to celebrate the final Opening Day at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:05 pm. RHP JJ Niekro (0-0, --) is scheduled to start the home opener for the M-Braves against Biloxi RHP TJ Shook (0-0, --). Coverage begins on Tuesday at 5:50 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Tuesday Promotions:

Opening Night: Celebrate the start of the 2024 baseball season with a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Shuckers.

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. We will also offer $2 hot dogs!

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2024 magnetic schedule presented By ChunkiT Axe Throwing and BreakiT Smash Rooms.

