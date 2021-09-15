Biscuits and Barons Postponed

September 15, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Game two of a six-game series between the Biscuits and Birmingham Barons was postponed due to rain on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, September 17 at 4:30 PM CT when it will be Fan Appreciation Night.

The rest of the series will include MGM Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, September 16; Military Appreciation Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, September 18; and Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama with a Poster Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, September 19.

