Smokies, Shuckers Cancelled Wednesday Night

September 15, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







BILOXI, MS - Wednesday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park has been cancelled due to heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas. The game will not be made up during the final week of the season.

The Smokies and Shuckers will play four nine inning games at MGM Park beginning Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

