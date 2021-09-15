Smokies, Shuckers Cancelled Wednesday Night
September 15, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
BILOXI, MS - Wednesday night's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park has been cancelled due to heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicholas. The game will not be made up during the final week of the season.
The Smokies and Shuckers will play four nine inning games at MGM Park beginning Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 PM ET. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from September 15, 2021
- Lookouts Rally Late to Beat M-Braves, 6-5, on Wednesday - Mississippi Braves
- Biscuits and Barons Postponed - Montgomery Biscuits
- Smokies, Shuckers Cancelled Wednesday Night - Tennessee Smokies
- Wednesday's Game Between Biloxi and Tennessee Cancelled - Biloxi Shuckers
- Wednesday, September 15 at Chattanooga (CIN): 6:15 PM CT: AT&T Field - Mississippi Braves
- Ninth-Inning Homer from Sims Keeps Wahoos Alive in Postseason Hunt - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.