Birds Hosting First Dad Bod Olympics on Thursday

June 14, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







It will be the thrill of gluttony and the agony of defeat. And the only six-pack allowed in this Olympic competition will be the beer of choice for the gold medalist.

It's the Sioux Falls Canaries' first-ever "Dad Bod Olympics" on Thursday night for "Early Father's Day," when the Birds face the Milwaukee Milkmen at 7:05!

To celebrate the lifestyle of putting family first and while still trying to fit in fitness, in-shape -- but not perfect-shaped -- fathers of the Sioux Falls area will have a chance to display their speed, strengthÂ and spare tires... their biceps and beer guts...Â their pectoralsÂ and ponches... their ability to crush both push-ups and pounders.

All fathers who attend the game will enjoy the Canaries' present ofÂ FREE TICKETS TO KIDS WHO ARE 12 AND UNDER!

But all four finalists will receive 4 free tickets, and the champion wins a $100 in Canaries "EZ Tickets" -- 10 tickets to use in any way for home games this season -- and a six-pack of Birdcage beer of their choice.

Finalts chosen by Canaries staff via a social media entries (see below) will compete in four events:

- Dad Joke

- Beer Chug Race (as in chugging a beer in the middle of the race)

- Push-Up and Hot Dog Eating Contest (as in eating a hot dog while doing push-ups)

- Wet T-Shirt Competition (ah, yes, the FINAL event!)

A panel of four Canaries-staffed judges will determine the champion.

Criteria for contestants

- Must be an actual father (or step-father)

- Must follow the Canaries on whichever social media platform you use to enter -- Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram

- Must submit your best "dad pic" (whatever that means to you) and whatever you deem is a great dad joke

- Must plan on being at the game (which should be easy, since you get 4 free tickets and are competing)

The entry window opened on Monday evening and will close at NOON on THURSDAY, July 17.

So, send us your pics and dad jokes and good luck!

