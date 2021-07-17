Biloxi and Montgomery Postponed

MONTGOMERY, AL - Rain in Montgomery forced the postponement of Saturday night's scheduled game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 1:00 pm.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games, with game one commencing at 1:00 pm. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

RHP Jesus Castillo is still projected to start for Biloxi against Biscuits' RHP Peyton Battenfield in game one while neither team has named a starter for game two. Both games can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

