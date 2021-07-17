Biscuits and Shuckers Postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits were rained out in the fifth game of their six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, July 18 at 1:00 PM CT.

After Biloxi, the Biscuits will remain at Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beginning on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on July 20. The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on July 21; Olympics Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, July 22; Superhero Night with a Jersey Auction Benefitting the March of Dimes on Friday, July 23; Christmas in July with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 24; And Lil' Crumbs Kids Club presented by Go Fish Alabama & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 25.

