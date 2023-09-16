Billings Mustangs to the Championship Round

The Mustangs are the 2023 Pioneer Baseball League North Division Champions!

They defeated the Missoula Paddleheads 8-7 in 12 innings Friday night. Now, they take on the South Division Champions, the Ogden Raptors, for a best of three championship series.

The Mustangs attempt to capture the title for the first time since 2014. This is their first finals appearance since 2016.

For this series only, the Mustangs are happy to offer specially priced tickets for all box seats (club, dugout, and field box) for just $10. General Admission tickets will cost $8.

They need your help securing the Pioneer Baseball League Championship trophy, as they host the Raptors for game two at 6:35 p.m. Monday night, with the same first pitch time Tuesday night if necessary for this best of three championship series.

Tickets are available right now at billingsmustangs.com. You can also call the Dehler Park Office at 406-252-1241, or stop by the box office from noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 16th and 17th, or from 9 a.m. until first pitch Monday, September 18th.

