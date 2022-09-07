Billings Mustangs Playoff Information

The Billings Mustangs are heading to the Pioneer League playoffs after locking up a berth on Tuesday night. The Mustangs will square off against the Missoula Paddleheads in the North Division championship series. Missoula qualified for the postseason after winning the first half title.

The series will be a best-of-three matchup that will begin on Monday, September 12. The series will begin at Dehler Park with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch for that game. After a travel day on Tuesday, the series will resume in Missoula with a game on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:05 p.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. If necessary, a winner-take-all Game Three will take place on Thursday, September 15 at 7:05 p.m., also in Missoula.

The winner will advance to the best-of-three Pioneer League Championship Series against the South Division champion, which will be either the Ogden Raptors (first half) or the Grand Junction Rockies (second half). That series will begin on Saturday, September 17.

Tickets for Monday's first round opener at Dehler Park will go on sale on Friday at noon. Beginning at that time, tickets can be purchased in-person at the Dehler Park box office or business office, over the phone at 406-252-1241, or at this link.

Before the playoffs begin, the Mustangs will finish out the regular season at Dehler Park against the Idaho Falls Chukars with four more contests, culminating in Saturday's season finale, which will be Fan Appreciation Day featuring a team photo giveaway to the first 500 fans and prize giveaways throughout the game.

