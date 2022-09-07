11-Run Rally Leads PaddleHeads Past Hawks on Tuesday

Missoula, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads were back at it on Tuesday night in game 2 of a 6 game set opposite the Boise Hawks. It would take the offense some time to get things rolling in game 1 on Monday as Missoula was able to erase a late deficit thanks to a rally in the 8th inning. However, It would not take Missoula's attack long to set the tone in the early going on this night.

Missoula would jump on the board in the first scoring a pair to grab an early lead. This would only be the beginning for the PaddleHeads attack that would explode in the 2nd inning. The PaddleHeads would see an astonishing 12 consecutive batters reach base in one stretch in the rally that brought 11 runs in total. At the conclusion of this inning, Missoula would hold a 13-0 advantage. The PaddleHeads would not find the board from that point forward, but this push would prove to provide plenty of run support in a 13-7 victory. Missoula has now won each of their last 8 games overall.

