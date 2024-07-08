Big Sixth Propels Wenatchee Past NightOwls

July 8, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox scored 11 runs in the top of the sixth inning and defeated the Nanaimo's NightOwls, 14-8, on Sunday afternoon at Serauxmen Stadium.

Wenatchee (22-11, 4-2 second half) trailed 6-0 after five innings before sending 16 men to the plate and at one point had 10 straight hitters reach safely between when the first and third outs were recorded. Garrett Cutting delivered the biggest hit of the inning with a bases-clearing 3-RBI triple to make it 7-6 and pull the AppleSox ahead for good.

Four players recorded multi-hit games led by Evan Cloyd's second four-hit effort in the last four games. Hunter Friedberg racked up three hits over his final three at-bats while Cam Hoiland and Cannon Peery also recorded two hits apiece.

Hoiland plated Wenatchee's first run with a bases-loaded walk before RBI singles by Friedberg and Kana Morisaki. Jake Larson was hit by a pitch before Cutting's big swing. Cloyd doubled in Cutting before a walk and an RBI fielder's choice by Antonio Gianni. Luca Boscarino singled as well before Hoiland put down a safety squeeze bunt to score Gianni before Friedberg singled in Boscarino for the final run of the inning.

Friedberg kept the eighth inning going with a two-out single before Morisaki walked and Jake Larson singled in Friedberg. Morisaki scored on a passed ball and Larson scored on a wild pitch to end a three-run inning.

Nanaimo (13-16) scored in each of the first three innings to race out to an early 5-0 lead. The NightOwls hit one-out solo home runs in each of the first two innings to give them five home runs over the final two days of the series.

The AppleSox return home Tuesday to face the Edmonton Riverhawks for Hispanic Heritage Night and another $2 Off Tuesday. Tickets are available at AppleSox.com/schedule.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 8, 2024

Big Sixth Propels Wenatchee Past NightOwls - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.