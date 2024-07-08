Grady and Elder Earn WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Honors

July 8, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)







The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Cowlitz Black Bears infielder Keaton Grady (Dallas Baptist) and Bend Elks right-hander Jackson Elder (Utah).

In six games with the Black Bears last week, Grady drove in 11 runs and produced ten hits. The sizzling stretch was highlighted on Friday night against the Ridgefield Raptors, when Grady hit a grand slam for his first home run of the summer. The rising junior batted .250 in 21 games for DBU this spring, helping the Patriots make their tenth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday night, Elder twirled seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and zero walks while striking out eight batters versus the Yakima Valley Pippins. Elder has thrived in his five outings with Bend, going 1-1 with a 2.82 ERA since joining the Elks. During his junior campaign for the Utes in the spring, the Portland native made 20 appearances with a 2-2 record and a 5.15 ERA.

