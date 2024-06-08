Big Sixth Inning Leads Vermont To 10-5 Victory Over Valley Blue Sox

MONTPELIER, Vt. - The Vermont Mountaineers exploded for 10 runs as they took down the Valley Blue Sox 10-5 at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The Basics

Score: Vermont 10 | Valley 5

Records: Valley (1-3) | Vermont (2-1)

Location: Montpelier, Vt. | Montpelier Recreation Field

Rapid Recap

Vermont got to work early with two home runs by Sam Angelo and Nathan Waugh in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Valley cut the lead in half thanks to an RBI single from Frankie Ferrentino in the fourth inning.

Vermont responded with seven unanswered runs, including four in the sixth to make it a 9-1 contest.

Jack Basseer hit a home run in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth and Ferrentino got his second RBI of the game to make it 9-4 after eight.

Vermont would add one in the bottom of the eighth and Valley would score one in the ninth to make it 10-5, but the rally ended there.

Game Notes

WP: Keevan (1-0) | LP: Lauria (0-1) | Sv:

Every batter in the starting lineup reached base for the second game in a row

Vermont has scored 20 runs in the past two games after not scoring in the first game of the season.

Cam Santerre finished with three stolen bases.

Valley has now walked 40 batters through the first four games of the season.

Up Next

Vermont is back in action tomorrow as the Mainers visit Recreation Field for the second time this season. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The game is sponsored by The World Newspaper and you'll be able to get a free crew cut, provided by the Elm Street Chop Shop. You can follow along on the NECBL Broadcast Network here.

Photo credit: Theo Braddock, Digital Media/Photography Intern

