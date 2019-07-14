Big Sixth Inning Falls Short in Finale

FRISCO, Texas - A four-run sixth inning gave the Riders a late lead but Amarillo prevailed 10-6 in Sunday's series finale.

SYNOPSIS

* Trailing 5-2, Charles Leblanc tied the game with a three-run homer before Brendon Davis put the club ahead with a sacrifice fly.

* Rehabber Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 in his fifth game with the RoughRiders.

* Ronald Herrera worked five solid innings, allowing three runs (two earned) in a no-decision.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Hunter Pence: 2-for-4, R (rehab)

* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

* Ronald Herrera: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

NEWS AND NOTE

* Leblanc recorded his team-best 26th multi-hit game of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders at Tulsa, Tuesday, 7:05 pm

TBA vs. LHP Rob Zastryzny (first app.)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

