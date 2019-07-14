Big Sixth Inning Falls Short in Finale
July 14, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - A four-run sixth inning gave the Riders a late lead but Amarillo prevailed 10-6 in Sunday's series finale.
SYNOPSIS
* Trailing 5-2, Charles Leblanc tied the game with a three-run homer before Brendon Davis put the club ahead with a sacrifice fly.
* Rehabber Hunter Pence went 2-for-4 in his fifth game with the RoughRiders.
* Ronald Herrera worked five solid innings, allowing three runs (two earned) in a no-decision.
KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS
* Hunter Pence: 2-for-4, R (rehab)
* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
* Ronald Herrera: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
NEWS AND NOTE
* Leblanc recorded his team-best 26th multi-hit game of the season.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders at Tulsa, Tuesday, 7:05 pm
TBA vs. LHP Rob Zastryzny (first app.)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Images from this story
|
Charles Leblanc of the Frisco RoughRiders
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from July 14, 2019
- Big Sixth Inning Falls Short in Finale - Frisco RoughRiders
- Cards Squeak Past Travs - Arkansas Travelers
- Tulsa Drops Northwest Arkansas in Series Finale - Tulsa Drillers
- Hooks Roll for Series Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Naturals Fall to Drillers in Series Finale - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Errors Cost Hounds in Loss to Hooks - Midland RockHounds
- Theroux's Walk-Off Hit Gives Hounds Much Needed Win - Midland RockHounds
- Offense Strikes Early in Gore's Debut - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Hounds Walk-Off in 11 - Corpus Christi Hooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.