Big Otters Ninth Inning Downs Grizzlies

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies trailed from the third inning onward Wednesday night and allowed five ninth-inning runs to seal their 10-6 loss to the Evansville Otters at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Gateway (36-56) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to close their deficit to 4-3 on a Trae Santos three-run blast - his team-leading 17th home run of the season - but the Grizzlies coughed up a run in the sixth and five more in the ninth for their seventh straight loss.

Evansville (48-44) used only two pitchers to clinch its second straight victory over the Grizzlies, a victory in the current series and a win in the 12-game season series. The Otters have won seven of 11 games between the clubs in 2018.

Joe Hauser (0-2) took the loss, his second in three starts with the Grizzlies. Hauser allowed five runs (four earned) over 5 2/3 innings.

Santos added an RBI double in the ninth; he finished 2-for-5 with four RBIs. Mitch Piatnik had the Grizzlies' only other multi-hit game: a 3-for-4 performance with an RBI and a run scored.

Gateway notched 11 hits, but only one home run against the Otters' three big flies. The Grizzlies also made three errors and brought their total to five miscues over the first two games of the series.

Gateway and Evansville will conclude their three-game set and season series Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

