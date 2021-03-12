Big League Righty Verrett Signs for 2021

March 12, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Cleburne Railroaders News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Friday the signing of right-handed pitcher Logan Verrett.

Verrett, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, spent parts of four seasons in Major League Baseball with the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. The right-hander owns strong numbers at the game's highest level, with a career 4.62 ERA over 57 games including 16 starts. Verrett has a career MLB record of 6-10 with one save and 16 games finished. His first MLB victory came in his first career start, as Verrett fired eight dominant innings against the Colorado Rockies on August 23, 2015 with a career-best eight strikeouts. The 6'2, 190-pounder became the first pitcher in Mets franchise history to work at least 8.0 innings at Coors Field, and only the sixth to allow one run or less in a start there.

Verrett starred at Baylor University in Waco from 2009-11, going 19-10 with a 3.55 ERA over the course of three seasons. Following his junior year, Verrett was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the New York Mets, making his pro debut the following season. He reached Triple-A with the Mets before the Orioles snapped him up with the 28th pick of the 2014 MLB Rule V Draft. After the Orioles waived him, Verrett was claimed by the Texas Rangers, for whom he made his big league debut in 2015. He was returned to the Mets in May of that year, and put together his best stint at the MLB level, fashioning a 3.03 ERA over 38.2 innings.

In 2016 he made 35 appearances for the Mets, including 12 starts, going 3-8 with a 5.20 ERA. Verrett got off to a tremendous start, leading the majors in ERA in the month of April (0.52) and becoming the first pitcher in Major League history to pick up two relief wins and have two scoreless starts of 6.0 or more innings before the end of April. Over the offseason he was dealt to Baltimore, where he made four appearances out of the Orioles bullpen.

Verrett joined the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2018, going 6-10 with a 5.28 ERA over 29 starts for the Changwon club.

The 30-year-old signed with the Oakland Athletics in 2019, battling injuries and pitching in just seven games at Double-A Midland. For the season, Verrett struck out 33 while handing out just four walks. He elected free agency in November of that year.

For his career, Verrett holds a 38-22 minor league record with a 4.05 ERA in 136 games, featuring 88 starts. He's allowed less than one hit per inning pitched (574 in 582.1) and has a stellar 3.69 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

For information on partnerships, season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Railroaders main office at (817) 945-8705, or visit the Railroaders official website at www.railroaderbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 12, 2021

Big League Righty Verrett Signs for 2021 - Cleburne Railroaders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.