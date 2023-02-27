Big Home Games Await Storm after Fruitful Weekend

MOLINE, IL - Over the weekend the Quad City Storm earned four of six possible points with a home win over Peoria on Thursday and a road victory against the Macon Mayhem Friday. The victories propelled the team to within six points of the eighth and seventh seeds in the standings (final two playoff spots). The Storm have two games in-hand on the eighth place Fayetteville Marksmen and are preparing for a three game home stand this weekend against the seventh place Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Thursday to drop the puck on the most promotion-packed weekend in the team's history! Thursday is Wrestling Night with dollar beers. The first 1000 fans 12+ in the arena receive a Storm adult jersey and after the game there will be an SCW wrestling show in the arena conference center.

Admission to the wrestling show is included with a Storm game ticket. Puck drop for Thursday's game is 6:10 PM.

Saturday is First Responders Night presented by Blackhawk Electric. First Responders get in free when they present their ID badge at the arena box office and the Storm will wear specialty First Responder

jerseys that will be auctioned postgame to raise money for East Moline Police Officer Sergeant William Lind and his family. Sergeant Lind was injured in the line of duty in October and will be in attendance Saturday at the game. Additionally, the first 1000 fans get a Twisty Spinner, modeled after the Storm's tornado logo. Puck drop Saturday is 7:10 PM.

Sunday is Margaritaville Night presented by Zeke's Island Cafe. The Storm will wear specialty Margaritaville jerseys that will be auctioned online after the game. Sunday fans can bring their dogs to the game and there will be a post game meet and greet with the players on the ice.

TIckets for all three games can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

