Bethel-Thompson and Philpot Click AGAIN to End the Half: CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







McLeod Bethel-Thompson finds Tyson Philpot on a corner route to continue the Als push in Mosaic. Tyson Philpot on his second game back from injury brings it in for his second TD of the game.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.