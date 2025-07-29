Best of St. Louis Battlehawks QB Max Duggan in 2025: United Football League

July 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks YouTube Video







In 2025, St. Louis Battlehawks QB Max Duggan did it all. From tight-window touchdowns to game-saving scrambles, this playlist is packed with the highlights that made Duggan one of the most electric QBs. #UFL







