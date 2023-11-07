Bersani Back with River Dragons Ahead of Series with Zydeco

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have signed forward Hunter Bersani to a contract, leading a list of player personnel moves from the team ahead of this week's series in Baton Rouge against the Zydeco.

Bersani, 25, rejoins the River Dragons after spending last year in the SPHL between Roanoke, Huntsville and Macon. The Buffalo, NY native last skated for Columbus in 2021-22, recording 53 points in as many games (16-37-53) while on a line with Josh Pietrantonio and Austin Daae. Combined the trio produced a total of 215 points and scored 92 goals, 42.6% of the team's total output for that season.

To make room for Bersani on the roster, the River Dragons will place Jay Croop on the 15-day injured reserve list.

Additionally, the River Dragons announced the team has signed forward Steven Klinck and goaltender Talor Joseph to four-game PTOs.

Klinck was in training camp with the River Dragons and turned pro after finishing his junior career with the Markham Royals of the OJHL last season. The 21-year-old Toronto, Ontario native scored 20 goals and totaled 59 points in 51 games with the Royals. The 6-0, 170-pound Klinck also captured the NCDC championship as part of the Jersey Hitmen in 2021-22.

Joseph spent most of last season in the FPHL with the Binghamton Black Bears, where he posted an 11-2-0 record to go with a 3.06 GAA and .910 save percentage in 16 appearances. Joseph was the playoff starter for Binghamton, going 3-2-0 with a 1.83 GAA and .937 save percentage. The 29-year-old Sherwood Park, Alberta native has enjoyed stints in the American Hockey League, ECHL and SPHL as well.

Columbus returns to the ice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night in Baton Rouge against the Zydeco. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 pm with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starting at 8 pm ET on 106.9 Really Rocks and the River Dragons' YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

